Judge rules Georgia voters can challenge Greene’s reelection bid

Placeholder while article actions load

Judge: Suit against Greene can proceed Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A federal judge ruled Monday that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with their legal effort to disqualify Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) from running for reelection because of her alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Free Speech For People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, filed the challenge in March with the Georgia secretary of state’s office, alleging that Greene, who has built a reputation as one of former president Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters, helped facilitate the violent insurrection aimed at preventing Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s win.

The organization also filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of North Carolina voters to prevent Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) from running for reelection because of his alleged role in the storming of the Capitol but was initially unsuccessful.

Advertisement

The challenges claim that the lawmakers’ actions violate the 14th Amendment, which states that no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

Greene, 47, filed a lawsuit earlier this month requesting that a judge block Georgia officials from enforcing the state law being used by Free Speech For People in its challenge.

Judge Amy Totenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia denied Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order.

While expressing her disappointment with the lawsuit, Greene suggested Monday night on Fox News that Republicans could look into retaliatory efforts to disqualify Democratic lawmakers from reelection.

Advertisement

— Eugene Scott

Killer of philanthropist gets 190 years in jail

A parolee who murdered 81-year-old philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of a legendary music executive, was sentenced Tuesday to 190 years in a California prison.

Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in Los Angeles Superior Court last month and admitted that he used an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle to shoot Avant in her Beverly Hills home on Dec. 1 and fired several rounds at her security guard as he fled.

Avant was married to Clarence Avant, a Grammy winner known as the “Godfather of Black Music” for mentoring and helping the careers of artists including Bill Withers, Little Willie John, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Maynor shot Jacqueline Avant in the back when she surprised him after he broke into the couple’s house during a burglary attempt in which he hoped to steal $50,000, prosecutors said. After fleeing the scene, he broke into a home in the Hollywood Hills and then accidentally shot himself in the foot as he was leaving.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Maynor had searched for information on Clarence Avant and the couple’s address the day before the killing.

— Associated Press

Snowstorm leaves over 250,000 without power: More than a quarter of a million homes and businesses in the Northeast were without power Tuesday after a spring storm packing powerful winds and heavy, wet snow swept across the region. The storm left more than 190,000 homes and businesses in New York state and another 47,000 in Pennsylvania without power. Another 32,000 customers in Maine and Vermont were also without electricity, Poweroutage.us reported.

— Reuters

GiftOutline Gift Article