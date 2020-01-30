By Associated Press January 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM ESTSAN DIEGO — Judge says Johnson & Johnson must pay nearly $344 million for deceptively marketing pelvic mesh devices for women.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy