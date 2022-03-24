Allen had been selected to serve last week as a juror in a fatal carjacking trial, but did not appear even after Cooke delayed the trial a day so that he could attend the jersey retirement ceremony of former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, according to the Miami Herald.

Allen said little during the hearing. His attorney, William McCue, apologized to Cooke and said Allen’s absence “was a complete misunderstanding.” Allen said he would make his donation to diabetes research.

The trial went on without Allen and the defendant was convicted.

Allen, now a coach at a Miami-area private school, played 1,300 NBA games over 18 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Celtics and Miami Heat.