Schulte’s New York City apartment was searched in 2017 after WikiLeaks disclosed what the government says were over 8,000 documents and files containing classified information.

Schulte, a CIA computer engineer from 2010 to November 2016, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he leaked classified information.

Crotty noted there were several incorrect factual statements in a government affidavit but not enough to negate probable cause.

A defense lawyer did not immediately comment.

