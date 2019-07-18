FILE - In this July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla. At the center of Epstein’s secluded New Mexico ranch sits a sprawling residence the financier built decades ago, complete with plans for a 4,000-square-foot (372-square-meter) courtyard, a living room roughly the size of the average American home and a nearby private airplane runway. Known as the Zorro Ranch, the high-desert property is now tied to an investigation that the state attorney general’s office says it has opened into Epstein with plans to forward findings to federal authorities in New York. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York is set to announce whether financier Jeffrey Epstein will be granted bail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges .

The judge’s expected decision Thursday comes after prosecutors argued the 66-year-old Epstein should remain jailed because he has the means to flee and is a danger to the public.

Prosecutors fear Epstein also might try to influence a growing number of witnesses who support charges that he recruited and abused dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Lawyers for Epstein say he wouldn’t run and would be willing to pledge a fortune of at least $559 million as collateral.

They say he should await trial under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.