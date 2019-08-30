NATIONAL SECURITY

Judge sets early 2021 date for 9/11 trial

A military judge on Friday set a date in early 2021 for the start of the long-stalled war crimes trial of five men being held at the Guantanamo Bay prison on charges of planning and aiding the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Air Force Col. W. Shane Cohen set the start date in an order setting motion and evidentiary deadlines in a case that has been bogged down in pretrial litigation. The five defendants were arraigned in May 2012.

In setting the Jan. 11, 2021, start, Cohen noted that the trial at the U.S. base in Cuba “will face a host of administrative and logistics challenges.”

The United States has charged the five with war crimes that include terrorism, hijacking and nearly 3,000 counts of murder for their alleged roles in planning and providing logistical support to the Sept. 11 plot. They could get the death penalty if convicted at the military commission, which combines elements of civilian and military law.

The five defendants include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, a senior al-Qaeda figure who has portrayed himself as the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and other terrorist plots.

Mohammad and his four co-defendants have been held at Guantanamo since September 2006 after several years in clandestine CIA detention facilities following their capture.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Court revives suit over gun background check

A lawsuit over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine people in a racist attack at a South Carolina church was reinstated Friday by a federal appeals court.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond reversed a ruling from a lower court judge who threw out the claims, brought by relatives of people killed in the 2015 massacre at Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and by survivors.

The lower court judge found that the government was immune from liability. The appeals court disagreed.

The FBI has acknowledged that Roof’s drug possession arrest weeks before the shooting should have prevented him from buying a gun.

Roof has been sentenced to death for the slayings.

The appeals court panel disagreed with the judge’s finding that the families’ claims do not fit into narrow exceptions to laws that shield government employees from liability while carrying out their official duties. The ruling means the lawsuit can move forward.

In his ruling last year, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel described clerical errors and missteps that allowed Roof to buy the handgun he later used in the massacre. Gergel sharply criticized the FBI for what he called its “disturbingly superficial” background check system.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Man arrested over plot to aid Islamic State

A 19-year-old New York City man has been arrested on allegations he told an undercover agent he wanted to commit a knife or bomb attack on behalf of the Islamic State.

Awais Chudhary was arraigned Friday and ordered jailed without bail on federal charges of attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization.

Authorities say Chudhary, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Pakistan, moved rapidly from planning to the verge of executing a knife attack at a marina near LaGuardia Airport.

They say he started texting undercover agents about the plot on Aug. 23 and over the next three days scouted the area and ordered a tactical knife online.

Chudhary faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Air passenger admits

to killing in Mexico

A 19-year-old Spanish man trying to enter the United States through Los Angeles International Airport confessed to killing someone he caught with his girlfriend the day before in Mexico City, U.S. authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that the man, who was not identified, was denied entry and escorted back to Mexico City by the FBI and border protection officials. The man, who arrived Monday and sought entry as a tourist, had no return ticket and appeared nervous and fidgety, the agency said.

The man also had a short video on his cellphone showing him kicking an unresponsive person, the agency said. The man said he had placed the body in the trunk of a vehicle.

U.S. authorities gave the information to Mexican federal police, who located the crime scene and body in the trunk of a vehicle.

— Associated Press