Avenatti was convicted early last year of threatening to damage Nike’s reputation if he wasn’t paid millions of dollars.
Later this year, he faces two fraud trials in Los Angeles, where prosecutors say he cheated clients of millions of dollars. He also faces a trial in New York next year on charges he cheated the porn star Daniels of $300,000 in book proceeds.
Free on bail, he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
