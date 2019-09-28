Abbott, a Republican, has been paralyzed from the waist down since 1984 when a tree fell on him in Houston while he was jogging.

Eckhardt said on her website and in a tweet that she “made a mistake” and apologizes to Abbott. Eckhardt said she “made a flippant comment that was inappropriate.”

Eckhardt’s comments came during a discussion about the Texas Legislature overriding local ordinances such one in Austin regarding the cutting down of trees.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD