WATERTOWN, N.Y. — New York court officials say a judge who stoked social media outrage for sentencing a former bus driver to probation in the rape a 14-year-old is getting “numerous vitriolic” phone calls.

Jefferson County Supreme Court Judge James McCluskey last week sentenced Shane Piche (PEE’-she) to 10 years of probation. Piche was required to register as a Level 1 sex offender.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in February.

The sentencing sparked an online wave of condemnation from people arguing it was too lenient. Some critics posted the judge’s phone number online.

A New York courts spokesman says the judge was within the sentencing range for this type of a negotiated plea conviction.

The victim’s mother told WWNY television that she wishes Piche would have received jail time.

