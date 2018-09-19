PHILADELPHIA — A judge has agreed to reassign the case of a fired Philadelphia police officer charged this month in the on-duty shooting death of a fleeing suspect.

Prosecutors had asked Judge Patrick Dugan to step aside from former Officer Ryan Pownall’s criminal homicide case because Dugan is married to a Philadelphia police lieutenant.

The district attorney’s office is also asking that a preliminary hearing be waived because a grand jury recommended the charge.

Pownall’s attorney says he objects because he does not believe there is enough evidence for criminal charges.

Pownall was charged in the 2017 death of David Jones, who was shot in the back. Prosecutors say Jones had a gun but threw it before Pownall fired shots.

