Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed the bill into law Thursday less than an hour after it was sent to him, but the national reproductive health services organization sued even before the governor put ink to paper.

The temporary restraining order was needed in part because more than 75 women are scheduled to have abortions in the state over the next three days, and most of them would be banned under the new law, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights said in court papers.

The South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is similar to abortion restriction laws that a dozen states have previously passed. All were stopped from taking effect and are tied up in court.

The South Carolina attorney general’s office said in court papers filed Friday morning that Planned Parenthood can’t be sure the law will be rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. With three justices appointed by former Republican president Donald Trump, they said, the court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision supporting abortion rights.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Sharpton's brother cleared of murder

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s half brother has been cleared of a capital murder charge after a grand jury refused to indict him over a 2018 fatal shooting that police said was committed by a man who was a passenger in the car he was driving.

The Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, a voting rights activist, was arrested after the passenger was accused of fatally shooting a woman who he believed had stolen his car.

Court records made public Thursday show that an 18-member grand jury refused to indict Glasgow, meaning they did not think there was probable cause to hold him responsible for the shooting.

Dothan police had said Glasgow drove Jamie Townes to look for his stolen car before Townes shot 23-year-old Breunia Jennings. Alabama law says a person aiding or abetting a criminal act is equally liable.

Glasgow still faces an unrelated drug charge.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

9 more convictions tossed in police scam

A judge on Friday threw out felony convictions of nine more people framed by a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant, including that of a man who gained fame more than two decades ago when his life in a notorious housing project was chronicled in an award-winning documentary.

The judge’s ruling at the request of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is the latest chapter in a story of corruption that dates back years and led courts beginning in 2016 to start overturning convictions in drug cases of African Americans who were framed by former sergeant Ronald Watts. With Friday’s ruling, judges have thrown out well over 100 convictions. In some cases, Watts’s victims refused to pay him money or did something that angered him; in others, there appears to be no reason for why he targeted them.

Among the seven men and two women whose cases were tossed out Friday was Lloyd Newman. In the 1990s, Newman and LeAlan Jones teamed up with a radio producer to create a 30-minute documentary called “Ghetto Life 101” about the Ida B. Wells Homes where the two teens lived. The trio then worked on another National Public Radio documentary about a 5-year-old boy who was dropped from a 14th-floor window at the South Side housing project, winning a Peabody Award and a Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. They also later wrote a book.

Watts and another officer pleaded guilty in 2013 to stealing money from an FBI informant. Watts was sentenced to 22 months in prison.