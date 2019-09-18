BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The judge handling the pending re-sentencing of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is recusing himself, citing an unspecified recent action by the attorney general’s office.

Judge John Foradora signed an order Wednesday announcing he’s taken himself off the case. He’s directing court officials to request another judge be appointed.

The action is described as “separate, distinct and wholly unrelated to” the Sandusky case. The order did not provide details about what prompted it.

Foradora is a common pleas court jurist brought in to handle Sandusky’s resentencing on a child sexual abuse conviction.

A state prosecutor and Sandusky’s defense lawyer both signed a document Monday that said Foradora should step aside.

A message seeking details and comment by Foradora was left.

