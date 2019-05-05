CHICAGO — A federal judge will announce her sentence for a 25-year-old who was arrested in a 2012 FBI terrorism string after trying to ignite what he thought was a real car bomb outside a Chicago bar.

The judge’s sentence Monday for Adel Daoud follows a hearing held last week. Prosecutors want a 40-year prison term. The defense hopes Daoud can be released by 2021.

Among the factors that Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman has to consider is whether the FBI improperly manipulated a mentally fragile Daoud.

Daoud was 18 when he was arrested after parking a car outside the bar and pushing a button he believed would detonate a powerful bomb. Agents supplied the fake device and made it smell like diesel fuel to convince Daoud thta it was real.

