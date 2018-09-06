JUBA, South Sudan — A military judge in South Sudan finds 11 soldiers guilty of rape and murder during a rampage in the capital two years ago.

Brigadier General Knight Briano is saying what specific crimes each soldier is found guilty of and their sentences.

He is delivering his judgment before a group of diplomats, aid workers and officials who have filled the military courtroom Thursday to hear the ruling.

The charges stem from the attacks in the Terrain Hotel in Juba in 2016, when dozens of soldiers broke into the compound, killed a local journalist and gang-raped five international aid workers while U.N. peacekeepers nearby did not respond to pleas for help.

If convicted of rape, soldiers could face up to 14 years in prison and if convicted of murder they could be sentenced to death. All the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.