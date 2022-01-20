Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty and says he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.
After holding a closed-door hearing to allow family members of the alleged victims to comment on the request, Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook said he’ll approve the dropping of the charges.
The charges were brought in 2019 by a different prosecutor. Current Prosecutor Gary Tyack told The Dispatch in January 2021 that he favored dismissing some of the counts against Husel and proceeding “with a small number of cases.”
Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.