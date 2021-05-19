The city’s police commission demoted Morales to captain in August following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the Milwaukee Police Department.
The former chief’s attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, has said Morales’ relationship with the commission had been deteriorating since he refused the chairman’s demand to fire an officer involved in the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown in January 2018.
More recently, the commission criticized Morales for authorizing tear gas to disperse protesters. The commission also raised questions over how the department has policed Black communities.
Morales joined the Milwaukee department in 1993 and was appointed chief in February 2018.
Morales chose to retire and sued for damages. Foley reversed the commission’s decision in December but didn’t issue further instructions. Morales’ attorneys have accused the city of dragging its feet on settlement negotiations and failing to abide by Foley’s order. City attorneys have argued that Morales’ retirement following his demotion prevented his reinstatement as chief.