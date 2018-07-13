DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge has convicted a man who was charged in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian walking his dog.

The judge on Friday convicted 36-year-old Nathan W. Jester Jr. of Felton of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and failure to report a collision resulting in death.

The judge, who presided over a bench trial, scheduled Jester’s sentencing for Sept. 26. He has been ordered not to drive a vehicle until the case is resolved.

Jester was accused of striking 35-year-old Roger L. Coberly of Felton, who was walking on the shoulder of a road in September 2017 when he was hit by a vehicle.

