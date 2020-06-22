The judge noted in a ruling last week that criminal negligence involves a person’s mental state. But a person claiming civil negligence must prove he or she was owed a duty by a person and was injured because the person breached that duty.
The judge noted that the couple did not argue that Handy’s criminal conviction shows that she owed a duty to them. She said she would hold a pretrial conference and schedule a trial after the current coronavirus state of emergency ends.
State troopers were called to the Handy’s Little Disciples day care in Millsboro in January 2015 after a worker found the 10-month-old boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Handy was charged with murder by abuse or neglect. She was convicted in 2016 of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Handy gave the boy diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl.
The medical examiner classified the boy’s death as homicide from diphenhydramine intoxication.
