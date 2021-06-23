The defendants asked the judge to dismiss the case, saying their ability to defend themselves was prejudiced by the 10-year delay in bringing charges. They said one key witness had died, another went missing, and others were suffering memory impairment caused by medical conditions and the passage of time. They also said key evidence was never preserved.
Prosecutors said the case should proceed to trial. In court papers, they noted that a federal law, the Wartime Suspension of Limitations Act, explicitly extends the statute of limitations for crimes in war zones until five years after the termination of hostilities.
Defense lawyers said prosecutors sought to use the delays to their advantage, trying to extract pre-indictment pleas from the defendants.
At a court hearing Wednesday in Alexandria, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema sided with the defendants and dropped all charges.
Prosecutors did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.