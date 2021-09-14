In a lawsuit filed in March, Huntsman said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church. He is the brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr.
He alleged that the church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work.
Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins said the church is “grateful” the judge granted its motion for summary judgment in a statement Tuesday.
Huntsman’s attorney David Jonelis said they intend to appeal the ruling.