SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in Northern California has thrown out a lawsuit by a fan of right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and others.

Oakland resident Kiara Robles filed the lawsuit last year alleging University of California officials withheld police protection to her and others in the crowd because they were expressing a conservative viewpoint.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken on Friday dismissed nearly all of Robles’ claims, saying she hasn’t provided enough evidence to support them. Wilken allowed Robles to re-file one charge against an alleged member of a far-left activist group who she says shone a flashlight in her face, leaving her vulnerable to attacks.

Yiannopoulos’ Feb. 1, 2017 speech was cancelled after protests turned violent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.