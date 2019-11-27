Other rulings made public Wednesday also went against the movie mogul.

Judge James Burke rejected Weinstein’s claim that emails obtained from his movie studio are private.

Burke also denied Weinstein access to the personnel file of a police detective whose alleged witness coaching led prosecutors to drop a charge last year.

Weinstein’s spokesman said his lawyers didn’t have an immediate comment.

