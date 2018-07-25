HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man who was convicted of beating a state lawmaker to death as a teen will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday a judge has resentenced 47-year-old Bernard Williams to life in prison for the death of state Rep. William Telek.

Williams was 17 when he beat Telek with a hammer in the state Capitol’s underground parking garage in 1988, robbed him and stole his car.

His case was being revisited due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring mandatory life terms for juvenile offenders.

Prosecutors said during the resentencing hearing that a forensic psychiatrist has determined Williams is “permanently incorrigible.”

Williams issued an apology at the hearing, saying his heart goes out to the Telek family.

