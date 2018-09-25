GEORGETOWN, Del. — A judge has upheld the denial of unemployment benefits for a diabetic worker fired by a southern Delaware poultry company.

The judge on Monday affirmed a state board’s denial of benefits for Michael Briggs.

Briggs worked as a box stacker for Allen Harim Foods. He was fired in December after taking an unauthorized break without clocking out, as required by company rules.

Briggs said he felt lightheaded and was experiencing complications from diabetes, and went to his car to get his medications, returning 30 or 40 minutes later. He was fired the next day for stealing time.

The appeals board found that Briggs failed to notify anyone about his alleged medical emergency, and that he had also taken an hour for lunch when he was entitled to only 36 minutes.

