Phillips was convicted of murder in the 2012 killing of tournament organizer Herman Curry and manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old player Alexander Kamara. A cousin of Phillips died after being hit by spectators’ return gunfire.
Prosecutors say Phillips wanted to avenge a friend’s death and to silence Curry, who witnessed a 2008 killing for which Phillips was also convicted.
