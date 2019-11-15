Hoda Muthana was born in New Jersey to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama. In 2014, she left the U.S. to join IS apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas, the government determined she was not a U.S. citizen because her father was a diplomat at the time of her birth and revoked her passport.
U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton upheld that decision Thursday. Family attorney Charles Swift says they will review the ruling.
