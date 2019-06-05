NEW YORK — A judge says allegations that Republicans pushed to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census because they thought it would give white people an electoral advantage are “serious.”

But U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in New York said at a hearing Wednesday that shouldn’t interfere with an imminent U.S. Supreme Court ruling about the legality of the proposed change.

The top court is expected to rule soon on whether adding the citizenship question is proper.

Opponents claim asking about citizenship will scare off immigrants, and in doing so skew population counts used to determine congressional representation.

They said in a court filing that new evidence shows a Republican redistricting expert pushed the change to help tilt elections to white people and Republicans.

The Justice Department denies it was done for political reasons.

