ROCKVILLE, Md. — A judge has refused to order a new trial for a wealthy stock trader convicted of murder in the fiery death of a man who was helping him secretly dig tunnels for an underground nuclear bunker beneath a Maryland home.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schweitzer on Thursday rejected a defense attorney’s argument that jurors did not have sufficient evidence to convict 28-year-old Daniel Beckwitt of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

In April, a jury convicted Beckwitt of the September 2017 death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra.

Beckwitt faces up to 30 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.