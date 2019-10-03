Those testifying at the hearing included Erika Pena , who told investigators she escaped from Ortiz’s truck after he pointed a gun at her. She ran to a state trooper who was refueling his vehicle and, with her help, authorities were able to find Ortiz and arrest him in September 2018.
The district attorney has said he’ll seek the death penalty in the case.
___
Information from: KGNS-TV, http://www.pro8news.com
