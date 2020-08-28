In his report released earlier this month, Webb criticized Foxx and her staff for how they decided last year to toss charges against Smollett and how they explained the move as public outrage grew. Webb said that while no criminal charges were warranted against any of Foxx’s staff, his office will report potential violations of legal ethics in the handling of Smollett’s investigation to Illinois’ attorney disciplinary board.
Webb and Ruben Castillo, the former federal judge who is representing the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, declined to comment on the judge’s ruling. However, former Judge Sheila O’Brien, whose petition for a special prosecutor sparked Webb’s appointment last year, said she wanted to read the entire report. She added that as special prosecutor, Webb could rewrite or amend the report and release it on his own.
