MICHIGAN

Judges order state to draw new districts

Federal judges ordered Michigan to draw new legislative districts on Thursday, after finding that a gerrymandered plan enacted by the state’s Republican-dominated legislature in 2011 constituted an “extremely grave” constitutional violation.

The panel of three judges found the redistricting plan was designed to thwart Democratic votes and in violation of the First and 14th amendments.

The panel ordered the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to come to an agreement with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to redraw the districts before the 2020 elections.

The violations were so severe, the panel said, that all of the state’s Senate districts would need to have special elections, meaning some lawmakers’ four-year terms would be cut short.

If the state officials are unable to come up with new maps by August, the court will redraw them.

The lawsuit had been brought by the League of Women Voters and some Democrats in the state.

Charlie Spies, a lawyer for the Republican majority in the state’s House who defended the redistricting plan, said that those in his party would probably seek a stay on the opinion.

The Supreme Court is reviewing two lawsuits against partisan gerrymandering, in North Carolina and Maryland.

— Eli Rosenberg

FLORIDA

Ex-officer gets 25 years for fatal shooting

A former Florida police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the fatal on-duty shooting of a black musician whose SUV had broken down after a late-night concert.

Former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja is the first person in Florida in nearly 30 years to be convicted and sentenced for an on-duty killing and one of only a few nationwide.

Raja, 41, was convicted last month of manslaughter and attempted murder in the Oct. 18, 2015, death of Corey Jones, 31. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Marx on Thursday imposed a sentence of 25 years on each count, to be served concurrently.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Ammonia leak sickens dozens of people

A chemical leak that caused a toxic plume to hang for hours over a northern Chicago suburb Thursday sickened dozens of people, including seven who are in critical condition, officials said.

Lake Forest Fire Chief Mike Gallo said a tractor was towing two separate two-ton containers of anhydrous ammonia when the leak occurred about 4:30 a.m. Initial reports suggested the vehicle was involved in a crash, but the sheriff’s office later said that was not the case. The cause of the leak has not been released.

The leak created a toxic cloud that lingered for several hours over Beach Park, about 40 miles north of downtown Chicago. Residents within a one-mile radius were ordered to stay inside and close their windows. Area schools were closed for the day.

— Associated Press