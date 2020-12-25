Moss prohibited the Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year, and officials rescheduled her execution date for Jan. 12. But Moss ruled Wednesday that the agency was also prohibited from rescheduling the date while a stay was in place.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the order, the Bureau of Prisons cannot reschedule Montgomery’s execution until at least Jan. 1. Generally, under Justice Department guidelines, a death row inmate must be notified at least 20 days before the execution. Because of the judge’s order, if the Justice Department chooses to reschedule the date in January, it could mean that the execution would be scheduled after Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

A spokesperson for Biden has told the Associated Press the president-elect “opposes the death penalty now and in the future” and would work as president to end its use. But Biden’s representatives have not said whether executions would be paused immediately once he takes office.

Two other federal inmates are scheduled to be executed in January but have tested positive for the coronavirus, and their attorneys are also seeking delays to their executions.

— Associated Press

Michigan

Fire kills 2 children; 2 others badly hurt

A mother escaped a Christmas morning fire by jumping from a second-floor window holding her 3-year-old child in her arms, but her 4-year-old and 6-year-old did not make it out alive from their Detroit home, fire department officials said.

Two other children from the same family who survived, an 8-year-old and 10-year-old, were badly burned and were in critical condition.

The Detroit Fire Department said the two children who died were found in the front living room of the two-story house.

David Fornell, a deputy fire commissioner, said later Friday that the two appear to have escaped from the first floor, the Detroit Free Press reported. Fornell said the mother and the 3-year-old were hospitalized but were not seriously injured physically.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

— Associated Press

'Overwhelming' response to boy found in cemetery: An Ohio police chief is hailing what he called an "overwhelming" response to the story of a young boy found in a cemetery two days before Christmas. Chief David Centner of Hinckley said the child, believed to be about 3½ years old, was doing well with a foster family. Centner invited community members to drop off gifts and on Christmas Eve posted a message thanking everyone "for your kindness, thoughts, prayers and overwhelming love." Centner said the child's parents had been identified and officers were working with the county children's services agency but "a lot of questions" remained.