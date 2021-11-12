“I just remember being in a veil of tears as a child. Then I never got to see things like ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ because I thought the cinema sets out to just make you cry. Which it does, of course,” says Dench. “I saw Shakespeare when I was very little, my brothers at school. It was Macbeth. When my eldest brother came on and said, ‘What bloody man is that?’ I thought: This is for me! If this is Shakespeare, it has swearing as well!”