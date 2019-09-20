Andrews received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She also won two Grammys through “Mary Poppins” and “Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies.”
The 83-year-old actress will be the 48th recipient of the prestigious honor from the AFI, joining Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and George Clooney. Last year’s honoree was Denzel Washington.
