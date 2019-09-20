LOS ANGELES — The American Film Institute is honoring Julie Andrews with a Life Achievement Award.

The organization said Friday that Andrews will receive the award at the Gala Tribute on April 25 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on TNT.

Andrews’ acting career has spanned several decades, winning an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in “Mary Poppins.” She also starred in “The Sound of Music” and “The Princess Diaries.”