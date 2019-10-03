The event is part of Airbnb Animal Experiences, and is designed to have people entertain animals instead of the other way around.

Kiss singer Paul Stanley says the band will play at least four songs, adding he’s not sure how much more of Kiss the sharks can take.

He says sharks are attracted to low frequency vibrations, making rock ‘n’ roll an ideal choice to interest them.

The Nov. 18 event will be held in the Indian ocean off Port Lincoln in south Australia.

