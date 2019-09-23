DUBUQUE, Iowa — A jury has convicted an eastern Iowa hog farmer of using a corn rake to kill his wife.

The Telegraph Herald reports jurors on Monday afternoon found 43-year-old Todd M. Mullis guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Amy Mullis. She was killed Nov. 10 on the couple’s farm about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Dubuque.

Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating about 7½ hours over two days.

Prosecutors say Mullis had wanted to kill his 39-year-old wife for years and was irate over her affair.

Mullis’ attorney suggested that Amy Mullis startled someone in the farm’s shed where she was found, prompting that person to impale her in the back with a corn rake.

The first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.



Delaware County’s county attorney John Bernau, right, questions witness Delaware County Deputy Eric Holub as he hands back a corn rake during the first-degree murder trial for Todd Mullis at Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque, Iowa, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Todd Mullis is accused of killing Amy L. Mullis by stabbing her with that rake on Nov. 10. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP) (Associated Press)

