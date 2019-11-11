Barker’s attorney Dru Thompson and Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington agreed Thursday to the use of outside jurors.

Smith also is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly putting the infant in a roadside ditch, dousing him with gasoline and setting him on fire in July 2018.

Ellerbe was found with third- and second-degree burns covering 90% of his body. He later died.

