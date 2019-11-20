The Montgomery Advertiser reports Smith initially told an investigator that Gunn swung a painting pole at him before he opened fire. Prosecutors say Smith’s story changed over time, leading to a murder charge.

The defense portrays Gunn as being on cocaine and presenting a threat to Smith.

The shooting happened in February 2016. The trial is being held in the south Alabama town of Ozark after a judge moved it out of Montgomery.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD