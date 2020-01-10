Brown, 73, was found guilty in May 2017 for fraudulently taking thousands of dollars from a bogus charity called One Door for Education, concealing income on financial filings, and filing false tax returns.

The appeals court concluded that jurors must base their verdicts solely on the evidence provided in court and not on any outside influences, divine or not. Before he was dismissed, the juror told the presiding judge that “my father in heaven” and that the “Holy Spirit” were guiding his deliberations.