BOSTON — Jurors are heading back to federal court for a third day of deliberations in the case against a former New England Mafia boss charged with killing a nightclub owner more than two decades ago.

Jurors in the Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme case left the Boston courthouse Wednesday without reaching a verdict. They’re expected to get back to work on Thursday.

Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, are charged in the 1993 strangling of Steven DiSarro. Salemme and Weadick deny involvement in DiSarro’s killing.

DiSarro’s remains were found in 2016 near a mill building in Providence, Rhode Island.

Salemme headed the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the early 1990s.

DiSarro’s family members said in a statement on Tuesday that the trial has helped provide them closure.



FILE - This 1995 file photo taken in West Palm Beach, Fla., and released by the FBI shows Francis P. “Cadillac Frank” Salemme. The former New England Mafia boss is accused of killing a nightclub owner in 1993. After the second day of deliberation, jurors left the Boston federal courthouse on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, without reaching a verdict in Salemme’s case. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP, File) (Associated Press)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.