SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania prison guard has been acquitted of charges that he sexually abused two inmates.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported that jurors deliberated for an hour Thursday before clearing former Lackawanna County Prison guard Mark Johnson of institutional sexual assault and other offenses.

One of the accusers testified that Johnson repeatedly forced her to engage in sex acts in return for items from the jail’s store. Johnson’s attorney attacked the woman’s credibility and pointed out inconsistencies in her testimony.