Jury awards $21M to family of pregnant teen shot by police

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal jury awarded $21 million to the family of a pregnant teen who was shot and killed by undercover police officers in Northern California five years ago, attorneys said.
Police opened fire and fatally wounded Mondragon, who was a passenger. She was 16 and in her first trimester of pregnancy.
Her family’s civil rights and wrongful death complaint described the killing as “a botched covert arrest operation,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The jury’s decision on Friday was “a tremendous verdict for the family,” said plaintiffs’ attorney John Burris.
Burris said the jury decided to split culpability between the man driving the car and the officers, so that the city of Fremont will likely supply about $10 million of the award.
Fremont officials did not immediately comment on the jury’s decision.
In 2018, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office concluded that the fatal police shooting was justified.