He was fired in June 2018 after the scheme came to light. Prosecutors said that during the seven months of his activity, $2.8 million in bitcoin was transferred into his bank accounts.
Following a five-day trial in federal court, Kvashuk was convicted of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft, among other offenses.
He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in June.
