Prosecutors outlined Hari’s hatred for Muslims as his motivation for the bombing during the trial, citing anti-Islam excerpts from Hari’s manifesto known as the “White Rabbit Handbook,” named after his group. Prosecutors presented evidence to jurors that included phone records and testimony of federal investigators who tracked Hari down to Clarence, Ill., a rural community about 120 miles south of Chicago where Hari and two co-defendants lived after a seven-month investigation.
The testimony by those co-defendants, Joe Morris and Michael McWhorter, portrayed how Morris viewed Hari as a father figure, and how Hari instructed them to throw the pipe bomb into the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center as Hari waited in the car after driving up from Illinois in a truck rented by Hari. Morris, who along with McWhorter pleaded guilty in January 2019 to their role in the attack, testified that Hari said the mosque trained Islamic State fighters.
The bombing took place on Aug. 5, 2017, when the pipe bomb exploded in the imam’s office as worshipers gathered for early-morning prayers. No one was hurt in the explosion.
— Associated Press
WEST VIRGINIA
Blast at chemical plant kills 1 person, injures 3
An explosion and fire at a West Virginia chemical plant that shook surrounding homes killed one person while injuring three others, authorities said Wednesday.
It happened after 10 p.m. Tuesday on the Chemours property site in the Kanawha County community of Belle, the county commission said.
The injured people included two workers and one person hit by debris. Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper said one person later died.
Officials think the explosion involved chlorinated dry bleach and methanol, Carper said.
The incident occurred at Optima Chemicals Co., a tenant on the Chemours site, Chemours said Wednesday.
Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. Optima Chemical was established in 1991 from the chemical division of AFF. The 723-acre site is located along the Kanawha River about 10 miles southeast of Charleston. The town of Belle has about 1,100 residents.
— Associated Press