ARIZONA

Jury deadlocked in border activism case

A U.S. jury could not reach a verdict Tuesday against a border activist charged with conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants in a trial that humanitarian aid groups said would have wide implications on their work.

Defense attorneys argued that Scott Daniel Warren, a 36-year-old college geography instructor, was simply being kind by providing two migrants with water, food and lodging when he was arrested in early 2018. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

But prosecutors maintained the men were not in distress and Warren conspired to transport and harbor them at a property used for providing aid to migrants in an Arizona town near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jurors said Monday they couldn’t reach a consensus but that a federal judge in Tucson told them to keep deliberating. The judge set a July 2 status hearing after the jury said it was deadlocked.

The case played out as humanitarian groups say they are coming under increasing scrutiny while President Trump’s administration looks for new ways to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Warren is one of nine members of the humanitarian aid group No More Deaths who have been charged with crimes related to their work. But he is the only one to face felony charges.

Warren and other volunteers with the No More Deaths group also were targeted earlier this year in separate federal misdemeanor cases after leaving water, canned food and other provisions for migrants hiking through the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in southern Arizona.

— Associated Press

VERMONT

Bill guarding abortion access signed into law

Vermont’s Republican governor has signed a bill passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature that protects women’s access to abortion amid proponents’ concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court could review the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.

After signing the bill in private Monday, Gov. Phil Scott released a written statement saying he has consistently supported a woman’s right to choose.

Some Democratic-led states are seeking to preserve abortion rights in state law, while some Republican-led states have placed restrictions on abortion.

The Vermont measure is separate from a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion. That proposed constitutional amendment has to be passed again by the legislature elected in 2020 and then, if approved a second time, be approved by voters in a statewide referendum that would be held in 2022.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Judge okays plans to build Obama center

Plans to build Barack Obama’s $500 million presidential center in a lakefront Chicago park can move forward, a federal judge said Tuesday, adding that a written ruling dismissing a park advocacy group’s lawsuit would follow.

After hearing oral arguments, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey said there should be “no delay in construction.”

The state-of-the-art center — to include a recording studio, classroom space and public library branch — was supposed to open in 2021 in Jackson Park. It’s located along Lake Michigan and close to where the former president started his political career and later lived.

But the lawsuit and a federal review have delayed plans.

Protect Our Parks argued the city illegally transferred land for a park to the Obama Foundation, a private entity overseeing construction of the center. City lawyers accused the group of exaggerating potential environmental problems.

An attorney for the parks organization said they plan to appeal.

— Associated Press

Texas legalizes lemonade stands: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has signed into law a measure that's meant to allow children to run lemonade stands without fear of being shut down by police. The bill signed by the Republican governor on Monday was passed this year after Texas police shut down a lemonade stand run by two girls in 2015. Abbott called the measure "a common-sense law" in a video of him signing the bill posted on Twitter. Lemonade stands were previously illegal in Texas because homemade drinks are banned due to health concerns. The new law takes effect Sept. 1.

Man pleads guilty to threatening members of Congress: A Tamarac, Fla., man has pleaded guilty to leaving threatening rants about gun control, illegal immigration, gay people, black people and Muslims for three Democratic members of Congress — Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. Federal court records show John Kless, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making threatening communications. He faces up to five years in prison at his Aug. 20 sentencing.

— From news services