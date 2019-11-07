Police said no students were at the school at the time.

West was later arrested by U.S. Marshals in Montgomery County, Maryland and extradited to Delaware.

Officials have said the shooting involved a domestic dispute stemming from text messages exchanged between West and Combs’ wife, who also worked at the school.

West rejected a manslaughter plea deal. He claims he shot Combs in self-defense.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD