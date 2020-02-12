Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to publicly expose corruption at Nike unless he was allowed to conduct an internal probe of the company.

Prosecutors say he had more than $11 million in debts at the time.

Avenatti’s lawyers have argued that he was doing an honest and legal negotiation with the shoemaker on behalf of an amateur basketball coach who wanted Nike to clean up its act.