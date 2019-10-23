According to a criminal complaint, the couple had a rocky marriage marked by domestic violence. Surveillance cameras showed Jason Sypher buying 39-gallon (147-liter) garbage bags from a Menards the day his wife went missing.
GPS data from the couple’s car showed it was briefly parked behind garbage bins after Krista Sypher disappeared. Surveillance video of garbage handlers dumping out the bins showed a plastic bag consistent with the size of a human body. A search of a Wisconsin Rapids landfill turned up nothing, however.
