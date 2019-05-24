JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The jury for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body will come from suburban Indianapolis.

Clark County prosecutors and attorneys for 38-year-old Joseph Oberhansley have agreed they’ll pick jury members from among Hamilton County residents for his upcoming trial.

Oberhansley faces murder and other charges. Authorities say he broke into the Jeffersonville home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014, raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The News and Tribune reports Oberhansley’s attorneys argued he couldn’t get a fair trial in the county near Louisville, Kentucky, because of “public hostility against him.”

His trial is set to begin Aug. 19. Oberhansley’s lawyers have maintained he was insane.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

