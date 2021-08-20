The jury also rejected the family’s claim that Priority 1 breached an express or implied warranty in providing the tether.
The lawsuit alleged that Priority 1 supplied a tether with a non-locking connector that became disengaged from McClanahan’s safety harness, and that such non-locking connectors are not meant to be used for air rescue operations.
McClanahan, 46, was participating in a training exercise near Georgetown on July 11, 2016, when he stepped out onto the helicopter’s skid and fell about 100 feet to his death.
The defendants argued that McClanahan was negligent because he failed to double check that his tether was connected to the aircraft just before stepping out onto the skid.